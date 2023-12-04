Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: In Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed majority vote share as well including two other states as indicated by December 3 Assembly Election Results. BJP gained vote share of 46.27 per cent as compared to its closest rival Indian National Congress (INC) whose vote share stood at 42.23 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners: Check full list of winning candidates from BJP, Congress Election results to 90-member legislative assembly saw BJP securing absolute majority over 54 constituencies while Congress trailed behind with 35 seats. Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) was able to gain control over one seat, according to the data shared by the Election Commission (EC).

These elections witnessed a total of 1,181 candidates contesting elections against each other where polling in the state was held in two phases. In the first phase that is on November 7, votes were casted in the names of 223 candidates while in the second phase 958 candidates were involved whose polling took place on November 17.

The major parties contesting the assembly elections in Chhatisgarh included BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Other regional outfits that were a part included Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Left parties.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Mahadev app, Corruption, Tribals' 'hand' slaps Congress. Know why Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who stood as Congress candidate from Patan constituency secured decent victory by a margin of 19,723 votes over his closest contender who was distant nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel victory comes even as he faces charges and allegations of receiving payoffs in excess of ₹500 crores from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

Former CM Raman Singh who stood as BJP candidate from Rajnandgaon constituency secured victory by a margin of 45,084 votes over his closest contender Congress's Girish Dewangan. Raman Singh is regarded as one of the longest-serving chief ministers of any state.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: 10 key things In Bastar, Congress's Baghel Lakheshwar secured victory by a small margin of 6,434 votes over his closest rival BJP's Maniram Kashyap. Bastar area is considered to have stronghold of Naxalites, that is tribal communities dominate the area demographically.

BJP candidate Purandar Mishra took lead in North Raipur and won by 23,054 votes over his closest contender Congress's Kuldeep Singh Juneja. Brijmohan Aggarwal of BJP won by 67,719 votes over his closest contender Congress's Mahant Ramsundar Das in the South Raipur constituency.

BJP's Rajesh Munat emerged victorious by 41,229 votes over Congress's Vikas Upadhyay in West Raipur. Motilal Sahu of BJP won by by 35,750 votes over his closest contender Congress's Pankaj Sharma in rural Raipur.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: BJP regains power with 54 seats, Congress bags 34; CM Baghel resigns As per the exit polls Congress was slated to win in Chhattisgarh following a stiff contest with BJP. However, yesterday's election results defied exit-poll projections and brought in a clear majority for BJP in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

