Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) won majority vote by securing 54 seats in Chhattisgarh constituent assembly elections which marks a big jump from previous election result. In 2018, BJP won only 15 seats in the state while Congress lead the pack.

However, incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was predicted to return to power for a second term by Congress party and was represented as next CM face. T S Singh Deo who emerged as the main challenger to Bhupesh Baghel was raised to the post of deputy CM in a truce earlier this year .

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel secured victory over distant nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel in Patan constituency by 19,723 votes. However, Baghel will no longer remain the chief minister of the state as Congress lost to the BJP in the Chhattisgarh Election 2023.

BJP contested elections without a clear candidate for the post of chief minister. In the 2018 elections, Congress had ended BJP’s 15-year run to come to power, and Bhupesh Baghel became the CM.Key candidates in the race for the next Chhatisgarh CM post include Dr Raman Singh, Arun Sao, Renuka Singh, Vijay Baghel and T.S Singh Deo.

Dr Raman Singh

Dr Raman Singh who enjoys support of both PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He is a former CM of Chhatisgarh and is among one of the longest-serving chief ministers in the country who served as CM for 15 years and ruled the state from 2003 to 2018. BJP strengthened the rice procurement initiative during his Raman Singh's tenure as CM and had put in place the Public Distribution System (PDS). Thus, Singh gained popularity among the masses and came to be known as “Chawal wale Baba."

When Singh was questioned if he wanted to be the CM again, Singh said, “If the party gives me a chance inkar nahin hai (I won’t refuse). But from my side, agreh (bhi) nahin hai(I am not actively seeking it either)," reported told The Indian Express.

Arun Sao

Arun Sao is state BJP president and Bilaspur MP is one of the BJP’s Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders. Sao has as influence in almost 51 non-reserved constituencies from Chhattisgarh and belongs to Sahu samaj which is largest OBC community in the state.

Vijay Baghel

Vijay Baghel is the nephew of incumbent CM Bhupesh Singh Baghel and a former MLA from Patan. Vijay joined BJP in 2008 and lost in Patan constituency against Bhupesh Baghel in Chhatisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh serves as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. She could be the ideal choice if BJP wishes to appoint first tribal woman as CM. She contested from Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency against Congress’s Gulab Kamor and won by 5,433 votes.

Kedar Kashyap

Kedar Kashyap, a two-time minister who served as MLA from 2003 till 2018, is among BJP’s notable tribal faces. He has Kashyap contested against Congress' sitting MLA Chandan Kashyap and won by 17,755 votesin Narayanpur constituency.

T.S Singh Deo

T.S Singh Deo, who is Chhattisgarh's deputy CM and has served as health minister, is another candidate considered suitable for CM post. Deo was one the frontrunners from BJP for chief ministerial post in 2018.

