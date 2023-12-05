Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: From PM Modi's favourite, OBC to tribal woman, who will be the next CM face?
Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) won majority vote by securing 54 seats in Chhattisgarh constituent assembly elections. However, the major question that arises is who will be the next CM face.
Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) won majority vote by securing 54 seats in Chhattisgarh constituent assembly elections which marks a big jump from previous election result. In 2018, BJP won only 15 seats in the state while Congress lead the pack.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message