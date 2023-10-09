Hours after the Election Commission announced the dates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the state's prime opposition party, released a list of 64 candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list includes the name of Arun Sao, the BJP's state unit chief, who has been fielded from the Lormi constituency.

Sao, who is leading the BJP's affairs in Chhattisgarh since August last year, is currently a Lok Sabha MP. He represents the Bilaspur constituency in the Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the full list of 64 candidates named by the BJP:

Earlier, in August, the BJP had released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls. Party leaders, in recent weeks, had suggested that the leadership may name parliamentarians in the subsequent lists.

“The party will give tickets to MPs in the state. We have nine MPs from Chhattisgarh and the party is thinking of giving tickets to at least six of them. The name of Vijay Baghel (MP from Durg) has already been declared in the first list," a senior BJP leader told Hindustan Times on September 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Sao, the party is considering to field Raipur MP Sunil Soni along with Union minister Renuka Singh in the high-stake Assembly polls battle, the BJP leader had told the newspaper.

Notably, Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases – on November 7 and November 17. A total of 20 seats will be contested in the first round, and the remaining 70 seats in the second phase. The results will be declared on December 3.

In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress had succeeded in ending the 15-year rule of the BJP. The latter, under the leadership of then chief minister Raman Singh, was reduced to only 15 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress stormed to power with 68 seats, and Bhupesh Singh Baghel was sworn-in as the chief minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

