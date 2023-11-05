Chhattisgarh polls: Congress manifesto promises caste census, farm loan waiver, free power up to 200 units
The manifesto also states that the Congress government, if re-elected to power, would provide a subsidy of ₹500 on cooking gas cylinder to women.
Congress, the incumbent ruling party in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on November 5 released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has promised to undertake a caste-based census, provide another farm loan waiver and grant free electricity up to 200 units.