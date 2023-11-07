Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Naxal encounters, IED blast reported amid voting; 4 security personnel injured
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: An IED blast triggered by Naxalites and three different encounters between them and security personnel marred the first phase of polling underway in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Three separate incidents of Naxal violence, and IED blasts were reported in Chhattisgarh's Kanker which is voting in the first phase on 7 November, Tuesday. A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district.