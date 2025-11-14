Chirag Paswan's LJP springs big surprise, leads on 23 out of 29 seats it contested

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has delivered again, springing a big surprise in at least 23 constituencies in Bihar Election result 2025. The party is currently leading on 23 out of 29 seats it contested. In the 2020 elections, the LJP has won just one seat.

Advertisement

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chirag Paswan had pulled a striking performance winning all five seats it contested. But his performance in previous Bihar elections, the LJP has exhibited contrasting performance – winning just one Assembly constituency in 2020, two in 2015, and three in 2010.

The standout performance in the 2025 Bihar election will not just strengthen the LJP's political clout, but also expand its footprints across the state.

In the Bihar Election 2025, Chirag Paswan's party is leading on Rajaoli, Bodh Gaya, Gobindpur, Sherghati, Obra, Dehri, Nathnagar, Parbatta, Balrampur, Kasba, Bahadurganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Darauli, and Sugauli.

The other seats the LJP was dominating are Govindganj, Belsand, Darauli, Bochahan, Garkha, Mahua, Fatuha, and Bakhtiarpur.

With Chirag Paswan exerting dominance in 23 seats of Bihar, and the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 75 and 84 seats respectively, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking set for a landslide in the Bihar election.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has secured its lead on 36 constituencies with Congress trailing far behind with just seven leads.