Clearing landfills, timely payment of salaries will be priority in MCD: Sisodia. 01 Dec 2022
- The MCD will go to the polls on 4 December and the counting will be conducted on 7 December
The campaign for the elections of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in full swing and both the Aam Aadmi Party (BJP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are making promises to attract as many votes as possible. While campaigning for the AAP on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia promised that if AAP comes to power in MCD, clearing landfills and ensuring timely salaries to MCD employees will be one of its top priorities.