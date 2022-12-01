The campaign for the elections of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in full swing and both the Aam Aadmi Party (BJP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are making promises to attract as many votes as possible. While campaigning for the AAP on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia promised that if AAP comes to power in MCD, clearing landfills and ensuring timely salaries to MCD employees will be one of its top priorities.

On Wednesday, Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of extorting money from traders in Krishna Nagar and claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will help them to get rid of this “curse."

"Water accumulates on streets and causes many diseases, but the BJP has completely ignored all this over the years. The BJP has never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years," Sisodia said according to the news agency PTI. He also added that in most of the colonies drains were choked and overflowing.

The MCD will go to the polls on 4 December and the counting will be conducted on 7 December. The incumbent BJP will try to win another term at the civic body while AAP will look towards strengthening its position in Delhi.

The excise department of the city also announced on Thursday, that Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday, and the sale of alcohol will be prohibited till the elections for the civic body are over.

"From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days," the notification for the Delhi excise department said.

Also, "from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) (date of counting of votes), will also be observed as a dry day," the notification added.