CoBRA battalions deployed as BJP, Congress prepare to face off in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram elections | Top updates
Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be the opening match in what is being considered a litmus test and a semi-final for the BJP and Congress ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will go into polls to elect members to the state legislative Assemblies on Tuesday 7 November. While Chhattisgarh Assembly Election will be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November, north eastern state Mizoram will vote in single phase on 7 November.