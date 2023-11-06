Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will go into polls to elect members to the state legislative Assemblies on Tuesday 7 November. While Chhattisgarh Assembly Election will be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November, north eastern state Mizoram will vote in single phase on 7 November.

Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be the opening match in what is being considered a litmus test and a semi-final for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

On the eve of the Assembly elections, elaborate security arrangements were made in both the poll-bound states to ensure safe and smooth voting.

Let's take a detailed look

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

-In the first phase of elections voting will be held in 20 seats, several of them in the Naxal-infested Bastar region. The Narendra Modi's BJP has left no stones unturned to usurp the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

-In the latest turn of events, the illegal online betting app- Mahadev app saw an ED crackdown and alleged links to CM Baghel

-In the first phase, an estimated 40,78,681 voters, comprising 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females, and 69 third-gender persons will seal the fate of 223 candidates.

-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed additional troops in the state of Chhattisgarh ahead of polling on Tuesday

-More than 600 polling stations in naxal-hit Bastar will be protected by three layers of security, PTI reported

-Around 60,000 security troops, 40,000 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed in Bastar to ensure the security of the region

-Drones and helicopters will also be used to monitor Naxal activity in the region. A bomb disposal team and a dog squad will also be called in, the report says.

-An additional 62 CRPF companies have also been brought to the state

-CRPF's commando battalions (CoBRA) have been deployed in sensitive locations

-The northeastern state of Mizoram will vote to elect its 40-member assembly

-After 2018 Assembly elections Mizo National Front formed the state government, with Zoramthanga becoming Chief Minister.

-In 2023, a total of 174 candidates are in the fray: the MNF, Congress and ZPM are fighting from all 40 constituencies, and the BJP, AAP and Independents are contesting 23 seats, 4 and 27, respectively.

-Notably, Mizoram saw a rather uneventful pre-poll situation when compared to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

-According to the Chief Electoral Officer in Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations.

-Around 50 CAPF companies have been stationed in Mizoram to ensure the holding of free and fair elections.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.