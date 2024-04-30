Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka , as suspense over their candidature from Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats has continued to haunt the party. Addressing a press conference today, Shah said the confusion shows they “lack self-confidence".

Shah also reiterated his party's jibe that the Gandhis have “run away", leaving their traditional seats in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who used to contest from Amethi seat until he lost it to Smriti Irani, is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, while Sonia Gandhi, who was Raebareli MP, is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“I don't know whether they will contest elections or not but the amount of confusion shows that they lack self-confidence. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that they have left their traditional seats and ran away," Shah said.

Congress Candidates Not Yet Announced

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge was set to decide the party's candidate for Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on April 27, sources had said. But nothing has been announced yet.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the high-profile seats even as they go to vote in the fifth phase on May 20. The last day for filing a nomination is May 3.

Sources added that all Central Election Committee (CEC) leaders have urged Kharge and Sonia Gandhi to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the two seats.

The voting for two phases of Lok Sabha 2024 have already concluded. Third phase of polling will take place on May 7. The election will take on seven phases and the results will be announced in June 4.

Also Read | BJP, allies won 100+ seats in first two phases of Lok Sabha Elections: Amit Shah

Amethi and Raebareli are key seats

Both Amethi and Raebareli hold importance for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has again been fielded by the BJP from the seat. Before 2019 debacle, Amethi was a Congress stronghold.

The Raebareli seat too is a bastion of the Congress, since 1960 with both Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi having represented it. Sonia Gandhi has been the MP from the constituency since she won the 2006 by-poll. This year, Sonia Gandhi moved to the Rajya Sabha, saying she will not contest the Lok Sabha seat this time.

There is a strong buzz that Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad, will also contest from Amethi seat. And speculations are now also rife that Priyanka Gandhi may contest the Raebareli seat this time. Her posters were seen in the constituency just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!