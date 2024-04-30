'Confusion shows...': Amit Shah as suspense over Gandhis contesting from Amethi, Raebareli escalates
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah has termed the suspense over Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's candidature in Amethi and Raebareli seats as the Congress 'lacking self-confidence’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka, as suspense over their candidature from Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats has continued to haunt the party. Addressing a press conference today, Shah said the confusion shows they “lack self-confidence".