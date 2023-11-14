The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making false statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her roadshow in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday evening, a day before campaigning for the second phase of the state assembly elections ends.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress candidates from different seats of capital Raipur were seen accompanying her. 'Jai Shri Ram' was written in front of the vehicle. Gandhi Vadra was seen waving at the crowd that gathered on the road and on nearby buildings to catch a glimpse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier the EC has also sent a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made against the prime minister on its social media handle and asked it to respond to the charge of poll code violation by November 16.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The BJP had on November 10 approached the Election Commission and demanded action against the AAP for posting "very unacceptable" and "unethical" video clip and remarks on a social media platform targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP on Wednesday last had posted a video story on 'X' featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. The next day, the party posted a picture of Adani and Modi, and alleged that the prime minister works for the industrialist and not the people.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.