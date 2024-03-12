Congress 2nd candidate list: Kamal Nath's son Nakul to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara
The Congress has released its second candidate list, fielding former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. Congress second candidate list has come a day after the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.