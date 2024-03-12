Kamal Nath's son Nakul to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara

The Congress has released its second candidate list, fielding former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. Congress second candidate list has come a day after the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot, too, has been fielded from Rajasthan's Jalore. Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has been dropped from his Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat and has instead been contested from Jorhat.

After his name was announced from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I want to thank the central leadership of Congress party for giving me this responsibility. We will fight the elections with full strength and try to win it. Since the list is final now, we will strategize accordingly." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second candidate list by the Congress features 43 candidates across Rajasthan, Assam, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the reports, the CEC discussed candidates on more than 60 Lok Sabha seats but declared only on 43 seats for now.

The second list includes 12 names from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a press conference on Tuesday, March 12.

KC Venugopal added: "In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind constituency and Siddharth Kushwaha will contest from Satna. Pankaj Ahirwar has been fielded from Tikamgarh and Kamleshwar Patel will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Sidhi. The sitting MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, who recently switched to Congress from BJP, has again been fielded from the constituency.

