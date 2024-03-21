Congress 3rd candidate list: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury re-nominated from Berhampore against TMC's Yusuf Pathan
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been re-nominated from Berhampore in West Bengal against TMC's Yusuf Pathan
Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been re-nominated from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by the Congress against Trinamool Congress' Yusuf Pathan in the upcoming polls. Congress on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding a number of known faces across eight states and Union Territories (UTs).