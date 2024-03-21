Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been re-nominated from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by the Congress against Trinamool Congress' Yusuf Pathan in the upcoming polls. Congress on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding a number of known faces across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Yusuf Pathan hit the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign trail from Berhampore as he asserted his readiness to put up a "good fight" in the Congress stronghold. “Narendra Modi is from Gujarat but contests from Varanasi, so what's the problem if I contest from here (Bengal)? I am Bengal's child. I have come here to stay. We will try to give a good fight. Whenever there is an India-Australia match, we always witness a good fight," Yusuf Pathan said.

The Trinamool Congress also posted about Yusuf Pathan on its X handle as he started a political campaign. “The streets of Baharampur are filled to the brim! The atmosphere was electric as people from all walks of life came together to extend a hearty welcome to our MP candidate and a revered cricketing legend, @iamyusufpathan. With a sincere commitment to the welfare of Ma, Mati, Manush, he's ready to jump into action! His arrival marks the dawn of a new era, where hope and optimism flourish!," the TMC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Yusuf Pathan started his campaign from the Berhampore constituency, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rejected any challenge to his seat saying, “cricket and cricket are not the same".

CONGRESS 3RD CANDIDATE LIST Congress has also fielded party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna from Gulbarga and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti Shinde from Solapur. With this, the party has declared a total of 138 candidates for the polls.

In its third list, the Congress declared candidates for two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Gujarat, 17 in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, five in Rajasthan, five in Telangana, eight in West Bengal and one in Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!