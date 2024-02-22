Congress, AAP make shaky progress towards seat-sharing in four states; some lament 'will be much easier to...'
As 2024 Lok Sabha Polls near, seat-sharing talks intensify between INDIA bloc allies. AAP-Congress talks in final stages for Chandigarh, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, and Delhi.
As 2024 Lok Sabha Polls near, the seat-sharing talks between INDIA bloc allies intensifies. What has particularly taken centre stage is the talks between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress that bolstered after the grand old party declared its seat-sharing compromise with Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, and especially after the Supreme Court of India upturned the Chandigarh Mayoral Poll.