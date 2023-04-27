Congress adds fifth ‘guarantee’ for women days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

The Karnataka Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in another thirteen days. In the last phase of campaigning, the rival parties Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have amped up their efforts to secure the seat in the state government.

Congress on Thursday announced their latest ‘guarantee’ for the people of Karnataka if voted to power. The grand old party guaranteed free travel for women in public transport buses in Karnataka.

This adds to the list of four ‘guarantees’ previously promised by the Congress in Karnataka.

During elections campaigns, the previously announced ‘guarantee’ by the Indian National Congress include

-200 units of free power to all households

-10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL household (Anna Bhagya)

- ₹2,000 monthly assistance to woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi)

- ₹3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years

The fifth ‘guarantee’ comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet with BJP members of Karnataka slammed the ‘revdi’ culture of Congress, or the culture of giving out ‘freebies’.

Karnataka is slated to go into elections on 10 May, and results will be declared on 13 May.

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress on the issue of distributing freebies, and said that when the party's warranty itself has expired, its guarantees have no meaning.

PM Modi emphasised that the country will get immersed in debt because of freebies, and said that the country and the governments cannot be run on ‘revdi’ culture.

Hitting back at the prime minister for the remark, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "After Amit Shah and Yogi, now it's Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation."

"On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later, Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH and HP," he said in a tweet and listed the pre-poll promises implemented in Congress-ruled states.

Earlier, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar had said, “ I am very happy that the Congress party's guarantee is being noticed by the PM. But the PM should also look at the BJP's manifestos last year. They could not keep up with it, which is why this double-engine govt has failed."

"Congress guarantees are not like BJP's. We have fulfilled 95% of our promises. I am confident that Congress will come to power here" Shivakumar added.