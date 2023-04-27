Congress adds fifth ‘guarantee’ for women days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress adds fifth ‘guarantee’ for women days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- The fifth ‘guarantee’ comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet with BJP members of Karnataka slammed the ‘revdi’ culture of Congress, or the ‘guarantee’ of giving out ‘freebies’.
The Karnataka Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in another thirteen days. In the last phase of campaigning, the rival parties Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have amped up their efforts to secure the seat in the state government.
