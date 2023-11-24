Congress vs BJP: The long-standing and only rivalry in Rajasthan Assembly Elections
Elections in Rajasthan are straight fights between the Congress and BJP, which have been dominated by Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje respectively.
Rajasthan Assembly Polls: The largest state in India has never been ruled by any party other than Congress or the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The state has had three chief ministers in the past thirty three years. From after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's return in 1993, the seat of power in Rajasthan has only alternated between BJP, and Congress- Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje.