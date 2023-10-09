Congress braces for high-stakes election in 5 states, armed with 'guarantees', caste census demand
Considered the litmus test before the BJP-led NDA versus INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is set to go all out to win the high-stakes contest in five states
The stage is set for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as the Elections Commission of India on Monday declared the dates for the upcoming assembly polls to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The polls will be held between 7 and 30 November.