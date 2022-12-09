Congress can't neglect ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's family: Pratibha Singh on HP CM

Congress can't neglect ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's family: Pratibha Singh on HP CM1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday.
Congress State President for Himachal Pradesh on 9 December said that the party cannot neglect the family of Virbhadra Singh as the party has won the election in his name, face and work many times.
"After all the big responsibilities were given to me by Sonia Gandhi Ji, she told me that she has elected me as the party's state president where I would have to visit in all 68 constituencies and also to make sure that the party wins in the state. I did that work with utmost sincerity and the result is in before all of us today," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.
She further said that the name of the Chief Minister will be announced by the party by today evening or December 10.
On being asked for pitching the name of the CM candidate, she said, "I will definitely pitch a name. The party cannot neglect the family because we have won this election in his name, face, and because of his works. You cannot use his name, face, and family and then give all the credit to someone else. Even the high command would not do that."
The Congress MLAs are scheduled to meet in Shimla today to decide the Chief Minister at the State Congress Headquarters in the evening. State party in-charge Rajeev Shukla and supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda have reached Shimla.
Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency.
With ANI inputs.