Congress candidate list out: AICC releases 48 candidates for Bihar polls, fields state chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday, October 16, released its first list of 48 candidates, fielding state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba Assembly constituency. CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been fielded from Kadwa. The party announced the candidates even before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including the RJD.

In the first phase of the Bihar election 2025, a significant number of candidates will be contesting. From the north, Ms. Sarita Devi is set to contest from Sonbarsa-SC, while Mithlesh Kumar Chaudhary is the candidate for Benipur.

Umesh Ram will contest from Sakra-SC, and Bijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur. Other candidates in this phase include Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Hari Narain Kushwah from Kuchaikote, Aditya Kumar Raja from Lalganj, and Er. Sanjeev Singh from Vaishali. Further constituencies in the first phase see Ms. Pratima Kumari from Raja Pakar-SC, Braj Kishore Ravi from Rosera-SC, Shiv Prakash Garib Rai from Bachhwara, and Ms. Amita Bhushan from Begusarai.

Dr. Chandan Yadav is contesting from Khagaria, and Mithlesh Kumar Nishad from Beldaur. The list continues with Amresh Kumar (Anish) from Lakhisarai, Omair Khan from Biharsharif, Kaushlendra Kumar “Chote Mukhiya” from Nalanda, and Arun Kumar Bind from Harnaut.

In the Patna region, the party has nominated Indradeep Chandravarshi from Kumhrar and Shashant Shekhar from Patna Sahib. Anil Kumar Singh is contesting from Bikram, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from Buxar, and Vishwanath Ram from Rajpur-SC.

The second phase of the Bihar election 2025 will feature the remaining candidates.

In the second phase, Jayesh Mangal Singh is the candidate for Bagaha, Amit Giri for Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan for Chanpatia, and Wasi Ahmed for Bettiah. The party has chosen Shyam Bihari Prasad for Raxaul, Shashi Bhushan Rai @ Gappu Rai for Govindganj, and Amit Kumar Singh Tunna for Riga.