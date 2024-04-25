Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress did not allow One Rank One Pension scheme', PM Modi says BJP did it | Top quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted development under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, contrasts with Congress era.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, saying the state had become one of the 'Bimaru Rajya' during the grand old party's rule.
