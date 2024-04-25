Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, saying the state had become one of the 'Bimaru Rajya' during the grand old party's rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in MP's Morena for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, “After filling the potholes of Congress, the BJP has given a new identity to Chambal and Madhya Pradesh..."

“The people of Bhind, Morena and Gwalior, who have seen the dark period of the Congress, are experiencing the development that has taken place under the BJP government more," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Morena, - “These (Congress) people are again using religious appeasement as a pawn. There is a Congress government in Karnataka...They have declared all the people of the Muslim community in Karnataka as OBC."

- “Congress added so many new people into the OBC community that earlier OBCs used to get reservations in education and government jobs but now the reservation they used to get was secretly snatched away from them."

- “The facts relating to Inheritance Tax are eye-opening...When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier, that before the property goes to the children some part of it was taken by the government...To save the property so that it does not go to the government, the then PM Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the Inheritance law." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- "These days, the prince of Congress is enjoying insulting Modi every day. He keeps on saying anything. Some people are unhappy with such language being used for the Prime Minister of the country. I request everyone that please don't be sad, don't be angry, they are 'Naamdar' and we are 'Kaamdar'..."

- “Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed reservation on religious lines, but Congress gave it through backdoor and stabbed him in the back."

(With ANI inputs)

