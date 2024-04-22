Congress files 16 complaints with EC against BJP amid Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'PM Modi used religion to ask voters...'
Congress delegation accuses BJP of MCC violations including Modi's ‘divisive’ speech, use of religious symbols in campaign, and uncontested victory in Surat.
The Congress approached the Election Commission on Monday with 16 complaints against the BJP — including the use of religious symbols during campaign and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi also flagged recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “used religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the INC".