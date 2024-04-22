Active Stocks
Congress files 16 complaints with EC against BJP amid Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'PM Modi used religion to ask voters...'
Congress files 16 complaints with EC against BJP amid Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'PM Modi used religion to ask voters...'

Congress delegation accuses BJP of MCC violations including Modi's ‘divisive’ speech, use of religious symbols in campaign, and uncontested victory in Surat.

Supporters of India's opposition party, Indian National Congress (INC) wave the party flag as they await the arrival of their party President Mallikarjun Kharge, prior to his public meeting during the election campaign of party candidate V. Vaithilingam in Puducherry on April 15, 2024, ahead of the country's national elections. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Supporters of India's opposition party, Indian National Congress (INC) wave the party flag as they await the arrival of their party President Mallikarjun Kharge, prior to his public meeting during the election campaign of party candidate V. Vaithilingam in Puducherry on April 15, 2024, ahead of the country's national elections. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)

The Congress approached the Election Commission on Monday with 16 complaints against the BJP — including the use of religious symbols during campaign and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi also flagged recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “used religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the INC".

“The important complaint deals with extremely objectionable comments of no less than the Chief Executive of this government...unfortunately, the statement we have quoted is seriously, ridiculously objectionable...we pray to him (PM Modi) with folded hands to withdraw this statement and to clarify…he has named a community, spoke about religion blatantly, he spoke about communal and community blatantly...he has clearly violated section 123...irrespective of the status of the person who has done this, appropriate action as in any other case, will and must follow shortly," he said.

 

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
