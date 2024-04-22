The Congress approached the Election Commission on Monday with 16 complaints against the BJP — including the use of religious symbols during campaign and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi also flagged recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “used religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the INC". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The important complaint deals with extremely objectionable comments of no less than the Chief Executive of this government...unfortunately, the statement we have quoted is seriously, ridiculously objectionable...we pray to him (PM Modi) with folded hands to withdraw this statement and to clarify…he has named a community, spoke about religion blatantly, he spoke about communal and community blatantly...he has clearly violated section 123...irrespective of the status of the person who has done this, appropriate action as in any other case, will and must follow shortly," he said.

