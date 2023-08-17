Congress hands Randeep Surjewala poll bound Madhya Pradesh in organisational rejig1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Congress appoints Randeep Surjewala as general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh ahead of state's crucial upcoming Assembly elections.
Congress on Thursday announced that spokesperson and leader Randeep Surjewala has been made the general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The rejig announcement comes on hours after rival Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released their first list of 39 candidates for the poll bound state.