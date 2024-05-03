Congress' KL Sharma files nomination papers from Amethi, says ‘Want people to give a chance'
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi believes that elections are just a formality as people have already chosen their leader based on past work.
Congress candidate from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, on Friday said election is just a formality because people already choose their leader who worked for them. His remarks came after filing nomination papers from Amethi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.
