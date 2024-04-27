Congress moves EC against Anurag Thakur's 'property to Muslim' remark, says it 'violates standards of decency & truth'
Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP CM and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself, the Congress said
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday filed a complained with the Election Commission against Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his "outrageous" remarks made at an election rally, alleging that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message