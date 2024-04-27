Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP CM and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself, the Congress said

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday filed a complained with the Election Commission against Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his "outrageous" remarks made at an election rally, alleging that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged Thakur's remarks “violates standards of decency and truth" while informing that Congress has sought "immediate and meaningful" action against him, failing which they will "name and shame the offenders".

"Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself."

"@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions," Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," the post further read.

At a recent election rally, Thakur accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people's property to Muslims instead of their children. The same remark was earlier made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"A foreign hand seems to be behind the Congress hand, which wants to hand over your child's wealth to Muslims and want to finish the country's nuclear weapons and wants to divide the country on caste and religious basis.

"The 'tukde tukde' gang has completely taken over the Congress and its ideology and you have to decide on whether to support the 'tukde tukde' gang of the Congress or stand with Narendra Modi who is making India 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'," Thakur said at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

