Congress communication chief, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday, announced on X that a writ has been filed in the Supreme Court to challenge the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Congress's move comes after the Centre, on December 21, amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict public access to certain electronic documents in a bid to prevent the misuse of electronic election records. This includes footage from CCTV cameras and webcasting, as well as video recordings of candidates, during the election process.

Congress's writ petition Jairam Ramesh noted that bringing about such a change meant an ‘erosion’ in the ‘integrity of the electoral process’. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would be instrumental in restoring the integrity.

“The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner," the Congress leader wrote.

"This (the change) is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable," read Jairam Ramesh's post on X.

‘Calibrated erosion’ Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also slammed the Centre for the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules. Kharge alleged that it was a “calibrated erosion” of Election Commission's integrity.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to write a long post, stating “Modi Govt’s calibrated erosion of ECI’s integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them."

Congress MP K C Venugopal also demanded reversal of the Centre's notification and said the party would explore legal options to challenge it.

What changes after the amendment to Election Rules Earlier, Rule 93 (2) (a) of the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules stated that “all other papers relating to the election shall be open to public inspection”.