Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dances with supporters during poll campaign in Thiruvananthapuram | Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dances with supporters during poll campaign in Thiruvananthapuram | Watch

Livemint

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dances with supporters during Lok Sabha campaign in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dances with supporters during poll campaign in Thiruvananthapuram | Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was spotted dancing with supporters on Monday while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker will be facing off against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran on April 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.