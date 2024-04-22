Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dances with supporters during Lok Sabha campaign in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was spotted dancing with supporters on Monday while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker will be facing off against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

