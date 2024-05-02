Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Thursday that "Congress wants to change India's Constitution to give reservation of SC, ST, and OBC communities to Muslims."

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, he targeted the Congress party in an attempt to woo voters amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying; Pakistan leaders want to make 'shehzada' of Congress India's prime minister".

Modi also challenged Congress to give in writing that it won't give a backdoor quota to Muslims.

‘No dossier on terrorists…New India kills them on their home turf’: PM Modi takes a dig at Congress

“I challenge Congress to give in writing that it won't give backdoor quota to Muslims in states where the party and its allies are in power," Modi said.

The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for two days, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ahead of the Phase-3 polling scheduled on May 7.

Meet Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi

He is scheduled to address four poll rallies – in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Jamnagar districts – covering 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will take place on only 25 as one constituency (Surat) has had the BJP candidate elected unopposed.

Referring to the UPA rule as 'shaasankaal' (reign) and the current NDA rule as 'sevakaal' (service period), PM Modi accused Congress of trying to divide the country.

"These days, the 'shehzaade' of Congress are dancing keeping the Constitution on their heads. But, Congress should answer me why the Constitution, which you are dancing with on your forehead today, was not implemented in all parts of India for 75 years. Today Modi is realising Sardar Saheb's dream of uniting the country. Whereas Congress is busy dividing the country, Congress wants to create fights in society. Because of Congress, there were various kinds of tamperings with the Constitution of the country for decades.

"The country has seen the rule of Congress for 60 years. Now the country has also seen 10 years of service of BJP. That was the reign, this is the service period," Modi added.

Modi in Gujarat – 5 quotes

“We had heard about 'love jihad' and 'land jihad', but an INDI alliance leader has now called for ‘vote jihad’".

“Congress wants to change India's Constitution to give reservation of SC, ST and OBC communities to Muslims".

“Today, India is being seen as a peacemaker in the world".

“Some powers in the world want a weak government to be at the helm in India".

“In 10 years, we gave tap water connections to 14 crore houses, while Cong gave it to just 3 crore houses in 60 years".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of "clandestinely snatching away" reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes by "blindly" implementing privatisation.

PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservation is -- 'na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri', meaning neither there will be government jobs nor any reservation will be available.

"The BJP government is clandestinely snatching away reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes by eliminating government jobs through 'blind privatisation'," the former Congress chief said.

In 2013, there were 14 lakh permanent posts in the public sector, which by 2023 stood at 8.4 lakh, he said.

"By ruining top PSU's like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL etc., nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone, these are the very posts which would have given the benefit of reservation," Gandhi said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!