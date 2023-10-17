Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: IPL team, OBC quota, health insurance, and more in Congress poll manifesto
Congress releases manifesto for Madhya Pradesh elections, promises ₹25 lakh health insurance cover. Manifesto includes promises of farm loan waivers, assistance to women, and LPG cylinders at ₹500. Congress pledges support for daughters' weddings, healthcare focus, and rural development
Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, slated to be held in November, the Kamal Nath-led Congress released the party manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto made a slew of poll promises including ₹25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in Madhya Pradesh, Old Pension Scheme, caste census, Nari Samman Nidhi of ₹1500 per month to women.