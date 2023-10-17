Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, slated to be held in November, the Kamal Nath -led Congress released the party manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto made a slew of poll promises including ₹25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in Madhya Pradesh, Old Pension Scheme, caste census, Nari Samman Nidhi of ₹1500 per month to women.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on 17 November. The votes will be counted on 3 December.

The 106-page manifesto by the opposition Congress made 59 poll promises, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

"We will provide health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of ₹10 lakh, for all the people," Nath said while releasing the manifesto.

Poll promises listed by Congress in Madhya Pradesh

-Madhya Pradesh will also have an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state, Kamal Nath said

-Nath also announced waiver of farm loans up to ₹2 lakh

-Madhya Pradesh is the state of farmers. Congress government will buy paddy at ₹2500 per quintal, we will buy wheat at ₹2600 per quintal

-Under the Indira Grih Jyoti Yojana, 100 units of electricity will be provided free and subsequent 200 units of electricity will be provided at half rate

-Assistance of ₹1,500 per month to women.

-Kamal Nath also promised to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500,

-Make school education free. Under the 'Padho Padhao' scheme, an aid of ₹500 will be given to the children of government schools from classes 1 to 8, ₹1000 to students of classes 9 and 10 and ₹1500 per month to the students of classes 11 and 12.

-Implementation of the Old Pension Scheme

-Under the Yuva Swabhiman Scheme, financial assistance ranging from ₹1500 to ₹3000 a month will be provided to needy educated unemployed youth for two years.

-Further the Congress pledged support for daughters' weddings. The party said it would start a new scheme for the marriage of girls and will provide assistance of ₹1.01 lakh.

-Loans for women entrepreneurs, housing for rural homeless women, and free transportation on metropolitan bus services.

-Loans up to ₹25 lakh will be provided to women for start-ups at 3 per cent interest rate.

-They intend to regularise Anganwadi assistants and workers and create a new cadre of field health workers. Additionally, the 'Meri Bitiya Rani Yojana' is designed to support daughters from birth to their wedding.

-Congress' healthcare focus includes the right to health and the 'Vardaan Health Insurance Scheme'. Public servants, government employees, and officers can expect insurance coverage and resumed promotions.

-The manifesto also outlines provisions for outsourced and contract workers, ex-servicemen, and paramilitary personnel

-Congress emphasised the importance of addressing mineral policy issues, labour rights, access to clean water, technological research, social justice, and the uplifting of backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes.

-Rural development will be achieved through a three-tier Panchayati Raj system, and the right to housing is also highlighted

