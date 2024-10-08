Congress leader Pawan Khera claims Haryana poll results signify a victory for the system and a defeat for democracy. He states the party is compiling complaints and will approach the Election Commission. The BJP won 31 seats, while Congress secured 30 out of 90 total constituencies.

On Haryana Poll results, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "If it is said in one line, this is the victory of the system and the defeat of democracy. We cannot accept this...We are collecting complaints. Our candidates have given complaints to the returning officers there and are still giving them. In the coming days, we will soon go to the Election Commission with all these complaints and register our complaint there. This kind of result was not visible anywhere on the ground. No one can believe that such an unexpected result will come in Haryana. We are all surprised."

"The results are totally unexpected and we would even say that they are unacceptable. The kind of complaints that are continuously coming in. There are continuous complaints about our candidate from three districts, Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat. Complaints are continuously coming about how some batteries of machines that were 99% showed us losing and in the machines which were not touched, whose batteries were 60-70% shows our candidate winning..." he adds

BJP win in 31, leading in 21 seats The ruling BJP has won 31 seats while the Congress secured victory in 30 assembly segments out of total 90 constituencies in Haryana, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

Two independents have also won.

The BJP was leading in 18 seats and the Congress in 6. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in two constituencies and one Independent candidate was also leading, the EC figures at 5 pm showed.

Prominent among candidates who won their respective constituencies included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala and Mamman Khan and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal.

Among the losers included Haryana speaker and BJP's Gian Chand Gupta, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar.

Haryana went to polls on October 5.