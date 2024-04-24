Hello User
Congress releases candidate list for 3 Lok Sabha and 11 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Congress releases candidate list for 3 Lok Sabha and 11 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Livemint

  • For three Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Congress has fielded KBR Naidu, SK Basheed, and M Jagapathi in Narsapuram, Rajampet, and Chittor seats respectively.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A Congress party supporter waves their flag during a roadshow

Congress has released the names of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections, and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. For three Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Congress has fielded KBR Naidu, SK Basheed, and M Jagapathi in Narsapuram, Rajampet, and Chittor seats respectively.

