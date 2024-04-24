Congress has released the names of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections, and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. For three Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Congress has fielded KBR Naidu, SK Basheed, and M Jagapathi in Narsapuram, Rajampet, and Chittor seats respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

