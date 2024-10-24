Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: The Central Election Committee of Congress party released a list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections. In its latest candidate announcement, the Congress party has assigned key tickets for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Nishat Alam will contest from Pakur, while Arun Sahu is set to run from Barhi. Additionally, Suresh Kumar Baitha has been nominated for the Kanke reserved seat, and Lal Suraj will represent the party in Panki.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Barhait seat

Further solidifying its lineup, Congress has named KN Tripathi as its candidate for Daltonganj, Sudhir Kumar Chandravanshi for Vishrampur, and Radhakrishna Kishore for the Chhattarpur reserved seat. This strategic selection aims to strengthen the party's presence in the state during the crucial elections.

The Congress party announced its inaugural list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday night. Voting will occur for the 81 constituencies in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results set to be revealed on November 23.

Also Read | EC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections

Among the candidates, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur, will contest from the Jamshedpur East constituency. Kumar, currently overseeing Congress affairs in Tripura, Odisha, and Nagaland, is stepping into the Assembly race this time.

Alliance Dynamics and BJP's Candidate List The Congress is in a coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), sharing power in the eastern state. In a parallel move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 66 candidates for the elections on October 19. The BJP aims to contest 68 of the 81 seats, allocating the remaining seats to its NDA allies: the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). AJSU will field candidates in 10 seats, JDU in 2, and LJP in the sole Chatra seat.