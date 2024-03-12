The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress announced a total of 43 names, fielding 10 candidates from Rajasthan including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jalore.

Rajasthan's former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Jodhpur seat in 2019 against present Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The 43-year-old politician is the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association. After Congress declared the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections, which also does not feature Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot, Vaibhav Gehlot took to microblogging site X to express gratitude to Congress for nominating him. “I assure that I will maintain the trust expressed by you. With the blessings of the people of the area and the pledge of a bright Jalore-Sirohi, I will ensure the victory of Congress in the area by serving the public day and night in accordance with the ideology of the party." Vaibhav Gehlot wrote in Hindi.

Vaibhav Gehlot had been a topic controversy when ousted Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha had brought upon the infamous ‘red dairy’ in the Rajasthan Assembly. Gudha had stated that the dairy contained all accounts of corruption in the Ashok Gehlot government.

“The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was ₹2-5 crore, not in lakhs." Gudha had told reporters.

Congress also fielded sitting MP Rahul Kaswan from Churu. Notably, Rahul Kaswan had recently joined the Congress leaving the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The list comprises names of three sitting MLAs, including Lalit Yadav from Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Harish Meena from Tonk Lok Sabha seat and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat.

Among the new face in the list is Karan Singh Uchiyarda, who is presently party's state general secretary, and Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur.

Lalit Yadav is the Congress' sitting MLA from Mundawar, Harish Meena from Deoli-Uniara and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu assembly seat.

Further in Madhya Pradesh, Congress fielded former chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.

