Congress third candidate list for Delhi election declared

The Congress party has announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi election, naming Dharam Pal Lakra as its candidate from the Mundka constituency. Dharam Pal Lakra had recently joined the Congress.
With the third candidate list of 16 contestants in the Delhi election, the Congress has declared a total of 64 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
In its third candidate list, Congress has fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla. The party also replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, fielding Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant.
The Congress’ third candidate list for Delhi election includes:
Mundka seat: Dharam Pal Lakda:
Kirari: Rajesh Gupta
Model Town: Kunwar Karan Singh
Hari Nagar: Prem Sharma
Janakpuri: Harbani Kaur
Palam: Mange Ram
Patel Nagar: Krishna Tirath
Vikaspuri: Jitender Solanki
Najafgarh: Sushma Yadav
RK Puram: Vishesh Tokas
Okhla: Ariba Khan
Vishwas Nagar: Rajiv Chaudhary
Gandhi Nagar: Kamal Arora
Shahdara: Jagat Singh
Ghonda: Bheesham Sharma
Gokalpur: Ishwar Bagri
Earlier this month, Congress fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.
AAP vs Congress vs BJP
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been part of the INDIA bloc, originally formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two constituents have grown apart following differences.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.
When is Delhi election voting?
Voting to the Delhi election 2025 will be held in a single phase on February 5, 2025. The counting of the votes by the Election Commission (EC) will take place on February 8. The Delhi election 2025 results for all 70 Assembly constituencies shall also be declared on February 8.