Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Congress third candidate list for Delhi election declared, Dharam Pal Lakra fielded from Mundka

Congress third candidate list for Delhi election declared, Dharam Pal Lakra fielded from Mundka

Livemint

  • Congress has declared its third candidate list for Delhi election, fielding Dharam Pal Lakra from Mundka

Congress third candidate list for Delhi election declared

The Congress party has announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi election, naming Dharam Pal Lakra as its candidate from the Mundka constituency. Dharam Pal Lakra had recently joined the Congress.

With the third candidate list of 16 contestants in the Delhi election, the Congress has declared a total of 64 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

In its third candidate list, Congress has fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla. The party also replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, fielding Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant.

The Congress’ third candidate list for Delhi election includes:

Mundka seat: Dharam Pal Lakda:

 

Kirari: Rajesh Gupta

 

Model Town: Kunwar Karan Singh

 

Hari Nagar: Prem Sharma

 

Janakpuri: Harbani Kaur

 

Palam: Mange Ram

 

Patel Nagar: Krishna Tirath

 

Vikaspuri: Jitender Solanki

 

Najafgarh: Sushma Yadav

 

RK Puram: Vishesh Tokas

 

Okhla: Ariba Khan

 

Vishwas Nagar: Rajiv Chaudhary

 

Gandhi Nagar: Kamal Arora

 

Shahdara: Jagat Singh

 

Ghonda: Bheesham Sharma

 

Gokalpur: Ishwar Bagri

Earlier this month, Congress fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.

AAP vs Congress vs BJP

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been part of the INDIA bloc, originally formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two constituents have grown apart following differences.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

When is Delhi election voting?

Voting to the Delhi election 2025 will be held in a single phase on February 5, 2025. The counting of the votes by the Election Commission (EC) will take place on February 8. The Delhi election 2025 results for all 70 Assembly constituencies shall also be declared on February 8.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.