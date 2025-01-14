Congress third candidate list for Delhi election declared

The Congress party has announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi election, naming Dharam Pal Lakra as its candidate from the Mundka constituency. Dharam Pal Lakra had recently joined the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the third candidate list of 16 contestants in the Delhi election, the Congress has declared a total of 64 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

In its third candidate list, Congress has fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla. The party also replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, fielding Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress’ third candidate list for Delhi election includes: Mundka seat: Dharam Pal Lakda: Kirari: Rajesh Gupta Model Town: Kunwar Karan Singh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Hari Nagar: Prem Sharma Janakpuri: Harbani Kaur Palam: Mange Ram {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Patel Nagar: Krishna Tirath Vikaspuri: Jitender Solanki Najafgarh: Sushma Yadav {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} RK Puram: Vishesh Tokas Okhla: Ariba Khan Vishwas Nagar: Rajiv Chaudhary {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Gandhi Nagar: Kamal Arora Shahdara: Jagat Singh Ghonda: Bheesham Sharma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Gokalpur: Ishwar Bagri

Earlier this month, Congress fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.

AAP vs Congress vs BJP While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been part of the INDIA bloc, originally formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two constituents have grown apart following differences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.