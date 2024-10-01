Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party of trying new experiments to break the unity of patriots while addressing a poll rally in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that Congress has committed so many sins till today, and it still dreams of forming the government, Modi said, "The BJP supporters are patriots. They devise plans to mislead the patriotic people. Congress wants to crush patriotism from this country by propagating casteism, confronting one community against another."

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its politics remains limited to false promises, whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's rally — There is BJP wave in every village, everywhere one voice is heard - 'Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se'.

— Haryana has the track record of being with the party, which has government at the Centre.

— The whole of Haryana has to take a pledge – all those who love India will remain united, we are one and we will vote unitedly for the country.

— We will unite and vote for the future of our children, for the safety of our daughters, for jobs without any expense slips, for new investments, and new jobs in Haryana.

— Congress' politics remains limited to false promises while BJP's politics is result-oriented.

— Congress wants to destroy patriotism from this country. Congress is trying new experiments to break the unity of patriots.

— Congress has only one agenda - appeasement for votes, maximum appeasement.

— Congress thinks it's been 10 years and people of Haryana will hand them power on a platter. Congress had this misconception in Madhya Pradesh too: PM

— Today Congress is saying that it will end reservations for Dalits and backward classes. Today Congress is making tall claims over MSP but it used to give MSP on 3-4 crops.

— Congress did not allow Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Congress did not allow the Constitution to be fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

— Can Congress, which makes Pakistan happy, make Haryana happy.

— Congress says it will bring back Article 370 but never says it will bring PoK back, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palwal rally.