Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar sparks war of words with 'Kasab didn't kill 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare' remark - Story so far
Hemant Karkare was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks and was posthumously given the Ashoka Chakra in 2009.
The leader of the opposition Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar's claim that late ATS chief Hemant Karkare was “not killed by terrorists during the 26/11 attack" snowballed into a political slugfest with the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra calling the Congress a terrorist sympathizer.