Congress wins Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, defeats BJP by 15 seats3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:19 PM IST
‘We have registered a historic victory in the Municipal Corporation election for the first time in 10 years’, said Himachal CM
The Shimla Municipal Corporation elections results were declared which saw Indian National Congress win 24 seats out of a total of 34 seats. The counting of votes for 34 wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) commenced on Thursday at 10 am.
