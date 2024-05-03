Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma reacts to the official announcement of party candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Amethi.

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma on Friday reacted to the official announcement of his candidature from Amethi constituency for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The Amethi candidate was heard saying “mai bataunga" when media persons asked him about the Congress list of candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kishori Lal Sharma, Gandhi family loyalist, has been fielded from Amethi, the seat that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019. This time, Smriti Irani will fight against KL Sharma in Amethi.

The Congress party released the names of candidates on May 3, the last date of filing of nominations for the two seats, thus ending the weeks-long speculation about party candidates for the two seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raebareli and Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. Rahul has is already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. Wayanad went to polls in second phase on April 26.

Who is Congress' Amethi pick KL Sharma? A Congress loyalist, KL Sharma hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. His association with Congress can be traced back to 1983, when he began working with Rajiv Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, he worked with Captain Satish Sharma in Amethi and was associated with Sonia Gandhi as the in charge of the constituency, when she first contested the elections from Amethi in 1999.

Later for some time, he worked as in-charge of both Rae Bareli and Amethi seats. After Sonia Gandhi vacated the Amethi seat and moved to Rae Bareli, KL Sharma moved to the city with her. Sharma has worked for the Congress party in Bihar and Punjab as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling is scheduled in Amethi in the fifth phase on May 20. The Congress is contesting 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In the remaining 63 seats, the INDIA bloc will have nominees from the Samajwadi Party and other smaller allies.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!