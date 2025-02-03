Haryana CM Saini also posted a video on X, wherein he could be seen attacking Arvind Kejriwal over corruption in the national capital.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, accusing him of corruption and tarnishing the reputation of his birthplace, saying that "Kejriwal's place is in Tihar jail."

"Corrupt Kejriwal has tarnished the land where he was born. His place is not in Haryana but in Tihar jail," posted Nayab Singh Saini on his handle on X.

He also posted a video on X, wherein he could be seen attacking Arvind Kejriwal over corruption in the national capital.

"The 'bhrashtachari' (corrupt) Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed the people of Delhi, after February 5, he will be sent to Tihar jail," the Haryana CM said in the video.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Mundka's Rani Khera area, in support of BJP candidate Gajender Drall, Saini accused Kejriwal of lying about Yamuna water being poisoned by Haryana, claiming it was because Kejriwal failed to clean the river during his time in power.

"Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has opened up a shop of lies, which will promptly be locked by the people of Delhi on February 8," said Saini.

Calling the "poisoned Yamuna" claims of AAP as propaganda, CM Saini said that Arvind Kejriwal has opened up a shop of lies, which the people of Delhi will be locking down by voting AAP out of power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The CM further claimed that Kejriwal lies solely for his benefit, adding, "When he said this thing about poison in Yamuna, I was also worried because he accused me too. But I want to tell you Kejriwal, that you were born on the soil of Haryana, but you have put a black spot on that soil. When you are not of Haryana, how can you belong to Delhi? As he lies, he can do anything for his benefit."

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal recently stated that the poisonous water in Yamuna that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm.

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the latter issued a notice to the AAP chief to substantiate his claims of Yamuna being poisoned by Haryana.