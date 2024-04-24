As PM Narendra Modi continues to double down on the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections campaigning, senior leader Rahul Gandhi has accused him of waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore of his “billionaire friends" while also listing how money could have been used to prevent farmer suicides, help unemployed youth and women.

In an extensive post in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi suggests that ₹16 lakh crore could cover the cost of waiving farm loans and subsidising LPG cylinders at ₹400 for the entire country for at least 20 years.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has waived off the loan of ₹1,60,00,00,00,00,000 i.e. ₹16 lakh crore of his billionaire friends! With this much money: 16 crore youth could have got jobs worth ₹1 lakh per year; By giving ₹1 lakh per year to 16 crore women, the lives of their families could have been changed; Countless suicides could have been prevented by waiving off the loans of 10 crore farmer families; Gas cylinders could be given to the entire country for just ₹400 for 20 years; The entire expenses of the Indian Army could be borne for 3 years; Every youth of Dalit, tribal and backward society could have got free education till graduation; The money which could have become a medicine for the pain of 'Hindustanis', was spent in making money for 'Adanis'."

Ending the post with: “The country will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime. Now the situation will change - Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian."

PM Narendra Modi has been attacking Congress in his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, saying that the grand-old party would “distribute" the wealth, including “mangalsutras and gold of the women", among those “with more kids" if it is elected to power at the Centre.

In an election rally in Rajasthan's Tonk on Tuesday, PM Modi said Congress wanted to reduce the SC, ST reservation when it was in power and give it to Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed, so that SC, ST and OBC castes could get protection. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, in his speech, had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources. This was Manmohan Singh's statement. Congress's thinking has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics. As soon as the Congress government came to power at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to try to provide reservation to Muslims by reducing SC/ST reservations in Andhra Pradesh. This was a pilot project that Congress wanted to try in the entire country. Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried four times to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh. However, due to legal hurdles and awareness of the Supreme Court, they could not fulfil his plans. In 2011, Congress tried to implement it across the country. They snatched the rights given to SC/ST and OBC and gave them to others for vote bank politics," PM Modi said.

“…they [Congress] wanted to grant reservation to one section of the society by cutting into the quotas meant for Dalits and backward classes, which is completely against the Constitution. The reservation rights that Dr Babasaheb gave to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, the Congress and the INDI Alliance wanted to give them to specific minorities based on religion," PM Modi said.

PRIYANKA REPLIES TO PM MODI ON ‘MANGALSUTRA’ REMARK

As PM Modi made a scathing attack on the Congress with “mangalsutra, gold" remark, Priyanka Gandhi took charge to reply to the prime minister. Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said he is making such remarks so that they vote for him out of fear in Lok Sabha polls and he "should be ashamed".

"In the last two days, they are discussing that the Congress party wants to rob you of your mangalsutra, your gold. It has been over 70 years the country got Independence. The Congress has been in power for around 55 years. Has anyone taken your gold, your mangalsutra? When we were at war, Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country. My mother's (Sonia Gandhi) mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country," Gandhi said, referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu in 1991.

