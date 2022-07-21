Home / Elections / Counting of votes for President election today: 10-point guide
Counting of votes for President election today: 10-point guide
08:47 AM IST
President election: The hometown of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has already begin preparations for her victory for the topmost constitutional position.
Counting of votes for India's President election will take place at the Parliament House from 11 am onwards on Thursday. The contest for the topmost constitutional position is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition-block candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Here are the top 10 updates in the story:
1) The counting of votes for the President election results will take place Room No 63 in Parliament House. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and "silent zone". The voting took place on July 18.
2) Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission, and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.
3) NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's hometown, Odisha's Rairangpur has already begin preparations for her victory against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Murmu's village has planned a victory procession and tribal dance and sweets are being prepared to be distributed among people after the declaration of the results.
4) A total of 728 electors including 719 MPs and nine MLAs of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, cast their votes. The total voters' turnout at Parliament House was 98.91%.
5) After the result is declared, the BJP has planned a mega 'Abhinandan Yatra' from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg which will be led by party chief JP Nadda to mark Murmu's victory, if she is elected.
6) In addition to this, a roadshow is scheduled to start from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election.
7) A local BJP leader informed that as part of the celebrations, 20,000 laddus are being prepared and 100 banners have been put up congratulating Murmu.
8) Ruling NDA's Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in the favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.
9) According to the Election Commission (EC), each ballot box was issued an e-ticket under the name 'Mr Ballot Box'. 'Mr Ballot Box' came seated in the front row of aircraft under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective states.
10) Incumbent President of India, Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.
10) Incumbent President of India, Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.