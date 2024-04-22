Deafening silence on climate issues at this election
Summary
- Climate is changing and requires our attention. But who will address this issue? What actions are our governments taking?
Recently, I travelled to Vidarbha and Uttarakhand to cover elections there. I was expecting the typical dry and hot weather in Vidarbha. But the reality was different. As our plane circled over Nagpur, it started raining. In stark contrast, when we arrived in Uttarakhand, temperatures were soaring, with daytime mercury frequently crossing 30 degrees Celsius.