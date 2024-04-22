Deafening silence on climate issues at this election

This situation must change, but the question is: How? The current elections present an ideal opportunity for meaningful dialogue, yet our politicians and political parties seem to have overlooked the importance of focusing on the issue. The first phase of the elections has already concluded without much discussion on the matter. If you are yet to cast your vote, take this chance to make a difference. As candidates make their rounds in your area, engage them with critical questions regarding their agenda on climate issues. It’s essential to challenge them and understand their commitment to addressing these concerns. Remember, the actions or inactions of our leaders cannot diminish the significant role of the public voice in a democracy. It is imperative that we recognize and utilize this powerful tool.