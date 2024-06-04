Debutant Yusuf Pathan set to oust 5-time MP Adhir Chowdhury; Mamata Banerjee's TMC dominates Bengal's Lok Sabha results
Debutant politician Yusuf Pathan is all set to stun five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Mamata Banerjee's TMC dismissed most exit poll predictions by leading in 31 seats out of 42.
Lok Sabha Result 2024: It’s a result not many anticipated. Political newcomer Yusuf Pathan appears poised to unseat five-term Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur. Despite the formidable Mamata Banerjee wave, Chowdhury had previously maintained a stronghold in the region.