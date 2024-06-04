Explore
Business News/ Elections / Debutant Yusuf Pathan set to oust 5-time MP Adhir Chowdhury; Mamata Banerjee's TMC dominates Bengal's Lok Sabha results
Debutant Yusuf Pathan set to oust 5-time MP Adhir Chowdhury; Mamata Banerjee's TMC dominates Bengal's Lok Sabha results

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Debutant politician Yusuf Pathan is all set to stun five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Mamata Banerjee's TMC dismissed most exit poll predictions by leading in 31 seats out of 42.

Murshidabad: Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Murshidabad: Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Lok Sabha Result 2024: It’s a result not many anticipated. Political newcomer Yusuf Pathan appears poised to unseat five-term Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur. Despite the formidable Mamata Banerjee wave, Chowdhury had previously maintained a stronghold in the region. 

The former cricketer is leading by 72,000 votes as of 3:30 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. In fact, Chowdhury was once third in the race.

West Bengal Election Results 2024 Live Updates

If Yusuf Pathan manages to defeat Chowdhury, for whom Baharampur has always been considered a safe seat, it will be another feather in Mamata Banerjee’s crown. 

Meanwhile, disqualified MP Mahua Moitra is ahead by over 60,000 votes against BJP's Amrita Roy in Krishnagar. Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP President, is trailing by over 75,000 votes against former cricketer Kirti Azad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rallied around the resounding slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar" in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Most exit polls supported the claim, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was predicted to get nearly 400, if not more.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee holds West Bengal fortress as per trends, TMC leads in 31 seats

However, the ground reality turned out to be far different from predictions. INDIA bloc has managed to prove most post-poll analyses incorrect. As of now, it is leading in nearly 230 seats, turning out to be a strong opposition across the country.

Shocker for BJP

The BJP has received a shock in two states: Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In UP, the alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Indian National Congress is ahead in 42 out of 80 seats.

Also Read: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee shines in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, leads by 4 lakh votes

Most exit polls indicated 30+ seats favouring the BJP in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted to win around ten seats. However, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that most exit poll experts would have to apologise after seeing the actual results.

The BJP’s performance in Bengal is a setback for the saffron party since it won 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, upsetting the ruling TMC. Many expected a bigger result for PM Modi’s party in Bengal this time. However, the BJP has yet to decipher the code to unlock greater success in the region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 02:45 PM IST
