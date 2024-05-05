Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh on reached out to voters with a touching message. Singh said this would be the "last election of his life". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the X platform, the 77-year-old politician retrospected on his life's journey. According to the post, Singh met a respected local merchant, Kasturchand Kathari after he moved to Raghogarh post his father's death.

"Mr. Kasturchand Kathari came to meet me. He said, 'Raja Saheb, the goal of every person's life is according to the alphabet of Hindi... 'K se Kamai' (Earn so much that you can feed your family by earning), 'G se gehna', (Make jewelry with the savings), 'Gh se Ghar' (If you have savings after building a house), then earn a name," Digvijaya Singh said in a post on X in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Singh reflected on his political career as he said it would be his last election.

"You are lucky, you have no shortage of food, jewelry, or house, now just 'earn a name.' I have tried to do just this in my 50 years of political life. I cannot judge how successful I was in that myself, only common people can do it. This is the last election of my life and you will decide how successful I was in it. Thank you," the veteran Congress MP wrote.

Digvijaya Singh, son of Balbhadra Singh, the Raja of Raghogarh (under the Gwalior State), began his political career in 1969 when he was elected as the chairman of the Raghogarh Municipal Council. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1977, in the post-emergency election when the Congress was wiped out across the country, Digvijaya won from the Raghogarh Assembly constituency. He also won from the same seat in 1998 and 2003.

In 1984, Digvijaya entered the Lok Sabha as an MP from Rajgarh. However, in 1989, Digvijaya lost from Rajgarh to the BJP's Pyarelal Khandelwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, after the Janata Dal coalition collapsed in the Centre, Digvijaya won the seat again in the 1991 Lok Sabha polls.

When he returned to state politics for a 10-year stint as CM, his brother Laxman Singh won the seat the next five times for the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digvijaya Singh currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and is a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Singh is contesting from his home turf, the Rajgarh seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar. Singh is returning to this seat after three decades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajgarh constituency is set to vote on May 7.

