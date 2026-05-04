Decoding why PM Modi chose dhoti-kurta for BJP HQ speech after historic West Bengal election win

On a Monday that will be etched into the annals of Indian political history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed the BJP headquarters in New Delhi into a vibrant celebration of democratic triumph. However, it wasn’t just the "landslide" victory margins in West Bengal or the decisive mandates in Assam and Puducherry that captured the nation's attention—it was the Prime Minister’s deliberate and nuanced sartorial choice.

A Masterclass in Cultural Symbolism Clad in a classic white kurta and a traditional dhoti, PM Modi stepped onto the podium looking every bit the "Bhadralok." This was not merely a change of clothes; it was a calculated nod to the "Sonar Bangla" identity. In a meticulous touch of authenticity, the Prime Minister tucked the end of his dhoti into his kurta pocket—a specific stylistic nuance deeply rooted in Bengali heritage.

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Complementing the look was an embroidered angavastram (scarf) featuring dotted designs synonymous with the region's textile legacy. By adopting the attire of the land that had just handed his party a historic shift in power, Modi effectively bridged the gap between the capital and the coast.

India's Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi (C) waves to supporters as he arrives at party headquarters in New Delhi on May 4, 2026. Modi claimed victory on May 4 in state elections in opposition-held West Bengal, where his party has never been in power before. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

‘A historic and unprecedented day’ Addressing a sea of jubilant party workers, the Prime Minister described the election results as "historic and unprecedented." For the BJP, these results represent more than just seats in a legislative assembly; they represent a fundamental trust in the “politics of performance.”

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"Today is a special day in many ways," the PM remarked. "It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust—trust in India's great democracy and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

The victory celebration also served as a milestone for the party's internal leadership. PM Modi took a moment to laud the efforts of party workers under the guidance of Nitin Nabin, noting that these were the first assembly polls held since Nabin assumed the party presidency. The Prime Minister credited the strategic "guidance provided to every party worker" as a cornerstone of the saffron party’s expansion.

The expanding map of the NDA While West Bengal was the crown jewel of the day’s announcements, the Prime Minister was quick to acknowledge the broader success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). From the sweeping wins in Assam and Puducherry to the encouraging by-election results in Maharashtra—where Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar secured a landslide victory—the message was clear: the BJP’s footprint is deepening in traditionally challenging territories.

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Even in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the political landscape has historically been polarized against the BJP, the Prime Minister noted a marked improvement in performance. "I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Keralam," he said, emphasizing his role as a representative of all Indians, regardless of the regional ballot outcome.

Conclusion: The message in the fabric Politics in India has always been a blend of rhetoric and ritual. By choosing to wear the Bengali dhoti-kurta to celebrate a victory in the East, PM Modi sent a powerful message of inclusion. It was an acknowledgment that while the BJP seeks to govern from the center, it does so with a deep respect for the unique cultural threads that make up the Indian tapestry. As the "lotus blooms" in new waters, the Prime Minister's attire serves as a reminder that in the journey toward Viksit Bharat, every regional identity has a seat at the head of the table.

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