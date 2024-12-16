The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field Parvesh Sahib Singh, son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma from New Delhi seat.

Parvesh's possible candidature will pave way for a high-octane contest in the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025 — a former CM vs sons of two former CMs.

Also Read | AAP releases fourth list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

“I have been asked to prepare to contest from the New Delhi constituency,” Parvesh told Hindustan Times.

The BJP has not yet officially announced candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from New Delhi seat. Kejriwal has the seat three times – 2013, 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Congress has fielded former MP Sandeep Dikshit, son of Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Ex-CM vs two sons of former CMs? Parvesh is a two-time BJP MP from West Delhi (2014-2024). He won the 2013 Delhi assembly election from Mehrauli seat in South Delhi.

Parvesh's father, Sahib Singh Verma was Delhi’s fourth chief minister, who was in office from February 1996 to October 1998.

Congress leader Sandeep featured in the party's first list of 21 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls released last week. Sandeep's late mother and former Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit, had represented the seat for three straight terms until 2013, when she was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Sandeep 60, won the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi seat twice – 2004 and 2009. He lost from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress and the AAP are partners in INDIA bloc but are rivals in Delhi and Punjab. Earlier this week, Kejriwal ruled out any possibility of alliance with the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital.

High-octane battle New Delhi is one of the most high-profile seats among 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.

In 1993, Kirti Azad won from New Delhi on a BJP ticket. Azad is now TMC MP in Lok Sabha. Sheila Dikshit won the seat as a Congress candidate in 1998, 2003, and 2008.

Kejriwal won from New Delhi seat in 2013 defeating Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes. He won the seat again in 2015 defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes.

In 2020, the last assembly election, Kejriwal defeated BJP's Sunil Yadav by over 21,000 votes. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal got just 3,220 votes in the New Delhi seat in the 2020 assembly elections.

2025 Delhi Assembly Election Schedule The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.

The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

I have been asked to prepare to contest from the New Delhi constituency.